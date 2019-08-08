– Mrs. Joyce Elaine Sealy, 75, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Oakland Baptist Church with Dr. Jeff Hayes officiating.
Born in Chester, Mrs. Sealy was the daughter of the late John J. Roof and the late Lila Varnadore Roof. She was also preceded in death by her son, Joe Sealy; and her brothers, Wesley and Jerry Roof.
She was retired from First Union and Wells Fargo as an administrative assistant with 19 years of service. She was a member of Oakland Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for 30 years.
Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Richard Wayne Sealy; her children, Melissa Sealy Church, Rachel Sealy Smith and Bob (Stefanie) Sealy, all of Rock Hill; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, S.C. and other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Sealy's name to Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 8, 2019