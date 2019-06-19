Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Juanita Holt Ford. View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Chapel of Orrs Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Orrs Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Orrs Baptist Church, with the Rev. Daniel Wightman officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, in the Chapel of Orrs Baptist Church.

Mrs. Ford was born May 21, 1934, in Chester, and was a daughter of the late Fred Holt and Ola Roof Holt. She was a graduate of Chester High School and retired from Kanawha Ins. Mrs. Ford was a member of Orrs Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday School teacher. She loved her church and her family.

She is survived by three children; William Graham "Billy" Ford IV (Roxanna) of Greenwood, Nita Faile (Aaron) and Jill Wilson (Larry), both of Chester; six grandchildren, Ashley Ford Sightler (Chad) of Lexington, Emily Ford Weaver (Jeremy) of Greenville, Nathan Graham Ford (Nina) of Richmond, Va., Andy Faile and Erin Faile of Chester and Becky Wilson White of Lancaster; five great-grandchildren; one brother, William Ervin Holt of Chester; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Graham "Billy" Ford III.

Memorials may be made to Orrs Baptist Church, 1266 Lancaster Road, Chester, SC 29706; or Gideon's International P.O. 140800 Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

