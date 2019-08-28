Infant Kae'lani Nave' Tucker, daughter of Benika Latrice Tucker and Dawanrico Devon Perry of 200 York St. Apt. 4-C, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at MUSC Health Lancaster.
Maternal grandmother is Marilyn Tucker and paternal grandmother is Linda Hardy.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time. For details on the service, call King Funeral Home of Blair at 803-633-0331.
King Funeral Home of Blair, 2646 State Hwy. 215 North, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019