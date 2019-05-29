Mrs. Kathy Cartee Fudge, 66, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill.

Memorial services will be private.

Mrs. Fudge was a daughter of the late Alonzo Edger Cartee and Anna Phiefer Cartee. Kathy attended York County Schools. She married Harry "Neil" Fudge in 2000. She worked various jobs over her lifetime and most recently she was the co-owner with her husband of Fudge Fencing. She loved sewing, doing crafts and was an excellent artist. She enjoyed going fishing with her husband. She will be remembered as an animal lover. Her biggest joy was loving her family.

Surviving are her husband, Harry "Neil" Fudge Jr.; three sons, David Bell Jr., Charles Bell and his wife Amy and Shawn Bell and his wife Laura; a daughter, Rebecca Jackson; a stepdaughter, Michelle Devinney and her husband Donnie; a stepson, Harry "Tripp" Fudge III; a brother, Kenny Cartee and his wife Alice; a sister, Melinda Brown; and 17 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Willie Cartee, Jimmy Cartee and Donnie Griffin; and two sisters, Nellie Oliver and Carol Sanders.

Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.

