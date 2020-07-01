Mrs. Kay Frances Hammett Seidenstricker, 81, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia.
Due to the impact of Covid-19, there will be a 10 a.m. drive-up memorial service on Friday, July 3, 2020, at New Life Baptist Church, 1044 Columbia Rd., Chester. Those attending are requested to remain in their vehicle and tune their radio to 88.5 FM to hear the service officiated by the Rev. Don Etters. If you wish to leave words of encouragement, well wishes or simply leave a card for the family, there will be a receptacle available as you leave the church property.
Mrs. Seidenstricker was born Nov. 7, 1938, in Pickens County, S.C. and was a daughter of the late Arthur Cleo Hammett and Mary Frances Jones Hammett. She was a graduate of Pendleton High School, Pendleton, S.C. Class of 1957 and attended Anderson College in Anderson, S.C. She was a homemaker and formerly employed with Essex Corporation. Mrs. Seidenstricker was a member of Second Baptist Church and most recently attended New Life Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, John Albert Seidenstricker; one daughter, Lynn Etters of Chester; one son, John C. Seidenstricker (Jane) of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.; grandchildren, Samuel and Thomas Seidenstricker and Justin and Hunter Etters; three brothers, Robert Hammett (Angie) of Charlotte, N.C., Teddy Hammett (Linda) of Anderson, S.C. and Gary Hammett of Sandy Springs, S.C.; one sister, Rose Ann Gurley (John) of Sandy Springs, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society/Relay For Life, c/o Christy Wilburn, 587 Lakenglen Rd., Chester, SC 29706. Please designate on your check who the memorial is for.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Jul. 1, 2020.