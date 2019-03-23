The funeral for Mr. Kennedy L. "Mack" Strong of 203 ½ Ligon St. was held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Armenia Baptist Church. The Rev. Ricky White officiated and the Rev. Artis Bufford delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mr. Strong, 64, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 23, 2019