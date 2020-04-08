Mr. Kenneth Scott Beaver (1975 - 2020)
Service Information
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2020
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Weeping Mary Baptist Church Cemetery
White Oak, SC
Obituary
Graveside services for Mr. Kenneth Scott Beaver of 2678 Dawson Drive will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church Cemetery in White Oak, S.C. with the Rev. LaShannon Beaver officiating.
Mr. Beaver, 45, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at CMC-Pineville.
The family will receive friends at the home and at 722 Saluda Road, Chester.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, limited to 10 people at a time at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 8, 2020
