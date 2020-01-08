The funeral for Mr. Kim "Kim Boy" Minter of 128 Floyd St. will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the chapel of King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Stoney Minter will officiate and burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery.
Mr. Minter, 35, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at MUSC-Chester.
The family will receive friends at 109 Brooklyn St., Chester.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Jan. 8, 2020