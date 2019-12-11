Kimberly Lynn Carraway Turner, 58, of 3908 Pacolet Highway went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at her residence.
Born in Gastonia, N.C., she was the wife of Randy Eugene Turner and the daughter of Carolyn Westmoreland Carraway of Greenville and the late William Rawleigh Carraway. She was a graduate of Chester High School, Spartanburg Methodist College and attended Wofford. She worked at several Investment Firms and retired from Smith-Barney. She had a great love for animals, music, family and friends and was an avid Clemson Tiger fan. Mrs. Turner was of the Presbyterian faith and attended Goucher Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, also surviving is a son, Brandon Turner (Angela) of Greer; a brother, Todd Carraway of Greenville; a sister, Tina Estes of Chester; two grandsons, Harrison Turner and Miles Turner of Greer; a mother-in-law, Ruby Turner of Pacolet; a sister-in-law, Sandy Turney (Ricky) of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Goucher Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Goucher Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will be at the home of her mother-in-law, Ruby Turner, 3922 Pacolet Highway.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The News & Reporter on Dec. 11, 2019