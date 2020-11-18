Mrs. Lena Mamie Magdelene (Swearingen) Sterling, 106, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at MUSC Chester Nursing Center.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at New Hope ARP Church Cemetery in Fairfield County with Rev. Billy Cathcart officiating.
Mrs. Sterling was born Aug. 8, 1914, in Chester, S.C. and was the daughter of the late J.B. Swearingen and Mamie Jeffers Swearingen. She attended the schools of Fairfield County and was a homemaker. She was formerly employed with Robert Orr's Clothing and was also an alterations clerk at B.C. Moore's Department Store. Mrs. Sterling was the oldest member of New Hope ARP Church of Blackstock.
She is survived by two sons, Robert Grier Sterling Jr. (Judy) of Blackstock, S.C. and James Calvin "J.C." Sterling Sr. of Salisbury, N.C.; two grandchildren, Tonya Saunders (John) of Salisbury, N.C. and Jake Sterling (Lana) of Lexington, N.C.; one great-grandson, Jacob Saunders of Salisbury, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Sterling was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Grier Sterling Sr.; daughter-in-law, Taska C. Sterling; five brothers; and two sisters.
Memorials may be made to New Hope ARP Church Cemetery Fund, 1469 East Peach Road, Ridgeway, SC 29130.
