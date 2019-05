Mr. Lester James "Sonny" Boheler, 76, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home.Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Barron Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Jarrett officiating. Interment followed in Chester Memorial Gardens.Mr. Boheler was born Oct. 1, 1942, in York, S.C. and was a son of the late Lester Jackson Boheler and Norma Edith Faris Boheler. He attended the schools of Chester County and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy , having served during Vietnam. Mr. Boheler was retired from Walker Electric in Rock Hill. He was a member of Woodward Baptist Church. Sonny loved gardening and his animals and tinkering with his automobiles and tractors.He is survived by his life companion, Frances Langley of Chester; two daughters, Deana Renee Pettus (Gilbert) of York and Tonya Lynn Starling of Rock Hill; one stepdaughter, Laura Palmer (Ray) of Rock Hill; one stepson, Raymond Langley (Angie) of Chester; eleven grandchildren; eleven great- grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Boheler Knight of Rock Hill and Carol Boheler Cash of Chester; and numerous nieces and nephews.Mr. Boheler was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Harvey Boheler.Memorials may be made to , c/o Christy Wilburn, 173 Columbia St., Chester, SC 29706 (please reference on check who the memorial is for).Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.