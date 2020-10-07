1/
Mrs. Linda Munn Austin
Mrs. Linda Munn Austin, 75, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at MUSC-Lancaster Medical Center.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Marty Roberts and Rev. Dale Walters officiating.
Mrs. Austin was born March 18, 1945, in Rock Hill, S.C. and was a daughter of the late Joseph Rudolph Munn and Virginia Millwood Munn. She was a graduate of Great Falls High School and was the cafeteria manager at Great Falls High School and Great Falls Middle School for 30 years. Mrs. Austin was a member of Mitford Baptist Church.
She is survived by three daughters, Barbara Annette Gladden (Toby) of Great Falls, Robin Linette Ott (Jimmy) of Patrick, S.C. and Brittany Lynn Austin of Great Falls; two sisters, Kay McInnis (Mike) of Chapin and Faye Munn Wright of Myrtle Beach; three grandchildren, Robert Ott, Doug Gladden and Joe Ott; one great-grandchild, Alex; and a sister-in-law, Diane Munn of Greenville.
Mrs. Austin was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Olin "Olie" Austin; and a brother, Ronnie Munn.
Memorials may be made to Mitford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 494, Great Falls, SC 29055.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com.




Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dantzler-Baker Funeral Home
26 Underwood Ave.
Great Falls, SC 29055
803-482-6212
