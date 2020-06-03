Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside services for Mrs. Lizzie B. Camps of 628 Ebony Grove Lane were held at noon Sunday, May 31, at Armenia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ricky White officiating.

Mrs. Camps, 88, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.



