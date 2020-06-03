Mrs. Lizzie Camps
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lizzie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside services for Mrs. Lizzie B. Camps of 628 Ebony Grove Lane were held at noon Sunday, May 31, at Armenia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ricky White officiating.
Mrs. Camps, 88, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Reporter on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved