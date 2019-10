– Lois Irene Beasley Miller, 79, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at MUSC, Chester.A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Barron Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. Interment was held in Chester Memorial Gardens.Mrs. Miller was born in Raburn County, Ga. on Nov. 25, 1939, and was a daughter of the late Claude Beasley and Ruth (Alexander) Beasley. She attended the schools of Chester County and was retired from Cone Mills of Carlisle, S.C. Lois was a member of Cool Branch Baptist Church.Mrs. Miller is preceded in death by her husband, Dale Arden Miller; her grandson, Travis Miller; and her two brothers, Rex Beasley and Bill Beasley.She is survived by her son, Richard "Rick" Miller of Chester; her two daughters, Teresa Fesmire (Chip) of Charlotte, N.C. and Karen Linder (Darren) of Chester; five grandchildren, Taylor, Dylan, Dale, Holly and Janet; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a number of nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to c/o Christy Wilburn, 587 Lakenglen Road, Chester, SC 29706. Please designate on your check for whom the memorial is given.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.