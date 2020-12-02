1/1
Mrs. Lucille Jourdan Hope
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Lucille Jourdan Hope, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Earl Ogburn officiating.
Mrs. Hope was born June 25, 1925, in Chester County, S.C. and was a daughter of the late William W. Jourdan and Carrie Doster Jourdan. She attended the schools of Chester County and was retired from Springs Industries. Mrs. Hope was the oldest member of Liberty Baptist Church. She enjoyed a life-long commitment to her church. During those years she served as Sunday School Teacher, Treasurer and Secretary of the church, VBS Director and numerous other areas of ministry within the church. In addition to her church, she also volunteered with Chester County Hospital as a "Pink Lady" and maintained the gift shop for over 25 years.
She is survived by one daughter, Ann Lucas Campbell (Harold) of Greenville, S.C.; one son, William T. "Bill" Lucas (Jean) of Saint Helena Island, S.C.; grandchildren, Eddie Byars (Shirley) of Chapin, S.C., Carol Byars Weir of Simpsonville, S.C., Dean Campbell (Suzanne) of Greenville, S.C., Susan Campbell Walker (Michael) of Greenville, S.C. and William Ashton Lucas of Mt. Vernon, Ill.; nine great-grandchildren, Amanda W. Putman, Brandy W. Tucker, Brooks Weir, Melissa B. Collier, Allison B. Almassri, Conner Campbell, Turner Campbell, Russell Walker and Campbell Walker; five great-great-grandchildren, Jason Putman, Michael Tucker, Autumn Tucker, Nathan Weir and Brayden Collier; two sisters, Irene J. McKeown and Dorothy J. Gheen, both of Chester, S.C.; and one brother, Eugene Jourdan (Jean) of Summerville, S.C.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hope was preceded in death by her first husband, Turner T. Lucas Jr.; her second husband, Elmo W. Hope; two brothers, William L. Jourdan and Ernest L. Jourdan; and a son-in-law, Edward Byars.
Memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 1542 Liberty Road, Chester, SC 29706; Interim Health Care Hospice of Greenville, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615; or Interim Health Care Hospice of Rock Hill, 154 Amendment Ave., Suite W, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Reporter on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barron Funeral Home
133 Wylie Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2119
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved