Mrs. Lucille Jourdan Hope, 95, went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Earl Ogburn officiating.
Mrs. Hope was born June 25, 1925, in Chester County, S.C. and was a daughter of the late William W. Jourdan and Carrie Doster Jourdan. She attended the schools of Chester County and was retired from Springs Industries. Mrs. Hope was the oldest member of Liberty Baptist Church. She enjoyed a life-long commitment to her church. During those years she served as Sunday School Teacher, Treasurer and Secretary of the church, VBS Director and numerous other areas of ministry within the church. In addition to her church, she also volunteered with Chester County Hospital as a "Pink Lady" and maintained the gift shop for over 25 years.
She is survived by one daughter, Ann Lucas Campbell (Harold) of Greenville, S.C.; one son, William T. "Bill" Lucas (Jean) of Saint Helena Island, S.C.; grandchildren, Eddie Byars (Shirley) of Chapin, S.C., Carol Byars Weir of Simpsonville, S.C., Dean Campbell (Suzanne) of Greenville, S.C., Susan Campbell Walker (Michael) of Greenville, S.C. and William Ashton Lucas of Mt. Vernon, Ill.; nine great-grandchildren, Amanda W. Putman, Brandy W. Tucker, Brooks Weir, Melissa B. Collier, Allison B. Almassri, Conner Campbell, Turner Campbell, Russell Walker and Campbell Walker; five great-great-grandchildren, Jason Putman, Michael Tucker, Autumn Tucker, Nathan Weir and Brayden Collier; two sisters, Irene J. McKeown and Dorothy J. Gheen, both of Chester, S.C.; and one brother, Eugene Jourdan (Jean) of Summerville, S.C.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hope was preceded in death by her first husband, Turner T. Lucas Jr.; her second husband, Elmo W. Hope; two brothers, William L. Jourdan and Ernest L. Jourdan; and a son-in-law, Edward Byars.
Memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 1542 Liberty Road, Chester, SC 29706; Interim Health Care Hospice of Greenville, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615; or Interim Health Care Hospice of Rock Hill, 154 Amendment Ave., Suite W, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
