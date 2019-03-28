The funeral for Mrs. Lucinda Kirkpatrick Cohens, formerly of Chester, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Christian Home Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. James Williams will officiate and the Rev. Jessie Peay will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Cohens, 86, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at DeKalb Emory Hospital in Decatur, Ga.
The family will receive friends at the home of Willie Kirkpatrick, 685 Charity Road, Chester.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019