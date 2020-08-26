1/1
Mrs. Lula English
Mrs. Lula Mae Taylor English, 95, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Leeds Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth "Skeet" Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside and anytime at 518 West White St., Chester, S.C.
Mrs. English was born Aug. 18, 1925, in Fairfield County, S.C. and was a daughter of the late Charlie Leroy Taylor and Lona Mae Boulware Taylor. She attended the Monticello School and was retired from Springs Industries Springsteen Plant. Mrs. English was a charter member of Leeds Baptist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Mae Nance and Myra Maloney (Larry), both of Blackstock; four grandchildren, Tammy Clark of Blackstock, Lisa Kennedy (B.J.) of Chester, Travis Maloney (Kaysie) of Chester and Kelly Wishert of Rock Hill; a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Lounette Dickens of Chester; two brothers, John Willie Taylor (Frances) and Buck Taylor (Judy), both of Carlisle; and her caregiver, Marguerite.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 31 years, William Wallace English; and a son, Clarence "Cooney" Wishert.
Memorials may be made to Leeds Baptist Church, 3231 Leeds Rd., Carlisle, SC 29031.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.

Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 26, 2020.
