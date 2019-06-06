Lynne M. Phillips, age 75, of Chipley, Fla. passed from this life on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 27, 1943, to the late Rufus and Mary E. (Kinape) McKenzie in Chester, S.C.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by one son-in-law, Ed Bass; and one grandchild, Nicholas Bass.
Survivors include one daughter, Connie Bass of Chipley, Fla.; five grandchildren, Michael Taylor and wife Amanda, Crystal Chiofalo and husband Paul, Lacey Bass, Sam Bass and wife LeAnna and Max Bass; five great-grandchildren, Levi Taylor, Rachel Taylor, Ariana Chiofalo, Kadin Chiofalo and Cara Chiofalo; four great-great-grandchildren, Xavier Thayer, Eli Thayer, Zander Thayer and Amaya Thayer; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, Fla. is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.
Published in The News & Reporter on June 6, 2019