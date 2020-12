Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Maggie's life story with friends and family

Share Maggie's life story with friends and family

Graveside services for Mrs. Maggie Caldwell "M" Boulware of 1341 Old Richburg Road were held at 12 noon on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Rehoboth AME Zion Church Cemetery with the Rev. Raymond Massey officiating.

Mrs. Boulware, 93, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her home.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store