The funeral for Mrs. Mamie Louise Burris McCoy of 118 Harrison Ave. will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Brown Chapel AME Zion Church. The Rev. Dr. O.L. Smith will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. McCoy, 88, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Caromont Health in Gastonia.

The family will receive friends at the home.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.



