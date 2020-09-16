1/
Mrs. Mamie McCoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The funeral for Mrs. Mamie Louise Burris McCoy of 118 Harrison Ave. will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Brown Chapel AME Zion Church. The Rev. Dr. O.L. Smith will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. McCoy, 88, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Caromont Health in Gastonia.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Reporter on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved