Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Harmony Baptist Church 5403 Harmony Church Road Edgemoor , SC

received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Bass Cauthen Funeral Home, Rock Hill. A Celebration of Life service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Harmony Baptist Church, Edgemoor, with Rev. Patrick Roddey officiating.

She was born on Aug. 2, 1926, the seventh child of George Franklin and Ethel Williams Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter Peggy; husband of 59 years, Thomas Wylie Nunnery; her five brothers and their wives, William and Mary, Eugene and Jean, John Moffatt and 'Minta, and her brothers Charles and Cobby Mitchell.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Bill) Simmons and Judy (Bob) Ott; grandchildren, April Simmons, Ashley (Jeff) Moon, Katie and Christopher Ott and great-grandson Owen Moon; her sisters, Annie Nunnery, Florence Culp and Rosa Senn; her brother, Jimmie; her sisters-in-law, Martha Sue, Mary Alice, Ellen and Carolyn (Fred) Nunnery; and brothers-in-law, Sidney Nunnery and Allen Senn.

She was a graduate of Edgemoor High School and Erskine College. She taught Home Economics at Great Falls High School, then worked at Inter-Chemical in Rock Hill. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and a co-teacher of the Fidelis Sunday School Class. She was a previous member of "Young at Heart" and the Edgemoor Family and Community Leaders Club. She taught Sunday School more than fifty years and read through the Bible more than fifty times. She appreciated her friends at church, especially her young friends, Kaylei and Tristan Boling.

Memorials can be made to Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5403 Harmony Church Road, Edgemoor, SC 29712; Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, 2275 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732; or George Franklin and Ethel Williams Mitchell Scholarship, Erskine Seminary, Due West, SC 29639.

Bass Cauthen Funeral Home is serving the family.

