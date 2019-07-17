Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Margaret Orr. View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Orrs Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Orrs Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Margaret Anne Lindsay Orr, 88, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at White Oak Manor in Columbia, S.C.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Orrs Baptist Church with Reverend Randall Runion and Reverend Daniel Wightman officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Orrs Baptist Church. The interment will be in Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Born May 19, 1931, in Chester, Mrs. Orr was the daughter of the late James W. and Annie (Boulware) Lindsay. She was a graduate of Chester High School. For many years she was employed as a receptionist and bookkeeper at the office of Dr. M.L. Marion, MD. She also worked in the same capacity for a few years at Canal Wood Corporation. Mrs. Orr enjoyed both vegetable and flower gardening. Her yard was always filled with colorful blooms and she spent many happy hours canning and freezing the fruits of her labor. She was also a talented cook and was known for her delicious, lighter-than-air biscuits.

Mrs. Orr was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Robert H. "Bobby" Orr; and by four brothers and five sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth McFadden and her husband Clyde and her son, Lindsay Orr and his wife Kim, all of Lake Wateree, S.C.; her granddaughter, Logan Orr of Chester; her step-grandchildren, J.C. McFadden and his wife Nikki, Bobby McFadden and Charlotte Baughman and her husband Paul; step-great-grandchildren, Matthew McFadden and Liam Baughman; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Memorials may be made to Orrs Baptist Church, 1266 Lancaster Highway, Chester, SC 29706; or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

