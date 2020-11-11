Marie Bussie Sinclair, age 81, formerly of Chester, passed away Nov. 8, 2020.

She was born in Sylacuga, Ala. to the late William H. Bussie Jr. and Clara Owsley Bussie. She was the widow of Bobby E. Sinclair. She was retired co-owner of S&M Trucking, a former school crossing guard at the College Street Elementary School in Chester, a former Chester City Police officer, former owner of 321 Auction Barn in Chester and a LPN for SCDHEC in Chester.

She is survived by two daughters, Tina Marie Coker and Shellie S.W. Moore, both of Great Falls, with whom she made her home; two sisters, Sharon McGuinn of Greenville, S.C. and Barbara Farrell of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, Curtis Eugene Coker III, Joshua Steven Coker, Tony Crosby Jr., Elizabeth Marie Crosby, Daisy Alexandra Coker and Waylan Chase Crosby; and great-grandchildren, Hunter Eugene Coker and Adaline Marie Lipford.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy D. Sinclair; her son, Bobby Dean Sinclair; her brother, William Hoyle Bussie; and her sister, Emma Elizabeth Smith.

The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Pollard Funeral Home. The graveside funeral service will be held at 12 o'clock Friday, Nov. 13, at Chester Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jon Parrish officiating.

Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store