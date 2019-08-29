Mrs. Marie McDaniel

  • "I am so sorry, Judy, for your loss. Your Mother was a..."
    - Adrene Sanders
  • "Rip Aunt Marie.You are in my prayers Judy."
    - Christy Dove
  • "Dear Judy, my sincerest condolences on the loss of your..."
    - Midgie Cornwell
  • "We are a neighbor in the area. Our prayers are with you."
    - Buba Bynum
  • "Rest In Peace my love! I know God has a very special place..."
    - Sadie DuBose
Barron Funeral Home
133 Wylie Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2119
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Hopewell Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church
Mrs. Marie Wylie McDaniel, 97, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Hopewell Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church with the Rev. William F. Blakely and the Rev. Buzzy Elder officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Mrs. McDaniel was born Jan. 3, 1922, in Blackstock and was a daughter of the late James A. Wylie and Lula McGarity Wylie. She was a graduate of Blackstock High School and was a homemaker. Mrs. McDaniel was the oldest member of Hopewell Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, where she served as church treasurer for many years. She was a mom for many of the community's young people and cherished all their visits. Mrs. McDaniel was the last of her eleven siblings.
She is survived by one daughter, Judy Sterling (Robert) of Blackstock; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Hopewell Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 672 Banks Weir Road, Blackstock, SC 29014.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 29, 2019
