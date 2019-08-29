Mrs. Marie Wylie McDaniel, 97, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Hopewell Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church with the Rev. William F. Blakely and the Rev. Buzzy Elder officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Mrs. McDaniel was born Jan. 3, 1922, in Blackstock and was a daughter of the late James A. Wylie and Lula McGarity Wylie. She was a graduate of Blackstock High School and was a homemaker. Mrs. McDaniel was the oldest member of Hopewell Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, where she served as church treasurer for many years. She was a mom for many of the community's young people and cherished all their visits. Mrs. McDaniel was the last of her eleven siblings.
She is survived by one daughter, Judy Sterling (Robert) of Blackstock; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Hopewell Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 672 Banks Weir Road, Blackstock, SC 29014.
Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 29, 2019