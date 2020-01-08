Mr. Marion Jonathan Martin, 45, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Edgemoor ARP Church Cemetery with Rev. Bob Elliott III officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Derrick Room of the church.
Born in Rock Hill, S.C., Mr. Martin was the son of Marion V. Martin and Jackie Brannen Martin of Edgemoor. He was retired from the U.S. Navy and was very dedicated to the military. He was a loving son and a great brother and uncle; everyone loved him. He was a member of Edgemoor ARP Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Jason (Suzie) Martin of Edgemoor and Josh (Sharon) Martin of Edgemoor; three nieces, Hailee Allen, Malaurie Martin and Emma Martin; his nephew, Lane Martin; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Martin's name to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Martin family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The News & Reporter on Jan. 8, 2020