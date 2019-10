Mr. Marion "Wayne" Roberts, 72, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home.A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Barron Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Bishop and Rev. Bill Stallings officiating. Interment was private.Mr. Roberts was born Oct. 3, 1947, in Chester County and was a son of the late Marion Wayne Roberts and Shirley Rosita Thompson Roberts. He was a graduate of Chester High School and York Tech and was a veteran of the U.S. Army , having served during Vietnam. Wayne was formerly employed with SGS Redwood Services in Chester. He was a member of the American Legion Post 172.He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Shirley Brooks Roberts; one son, Jeffrey Kent Roberts; a stepson, Steven Brooks (Janet) of Rock Hill; a stepdaughter, Wanda B. Griffin (Dale) of Rock Hill; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Cathy Walrath (Stephen) of Hickory Grove, Lynn Price (Edward) of Charlotte, N.C. and Angela Bishop of Tampa, Fla.; a stepbrother, Mike Hill (Dottie) of Humble, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Yvonne Hill.Memorials may be made to Crescent Hospice, 410 S. Herlong Ave., Ste. 102, Rock Hill, SC 29732.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.