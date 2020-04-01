Mrs. Marsha Lingle (1946 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Marsha Lingle.
Service Information
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC
29720
(803)-286-5000
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Marsha Lee Bingham Lingle, 73, of Lancaster, widow of Van Armstrong Lingle III, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 7, 1946, in Charlotte, a daughter of the late Joseph Guy Bingham and Edna Florence Rowell Bingham. Mrs. Lingle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. In her younger years she loved to garden. Mrs. Lingle enjoyed traveling, collecting and reading. She was a strong-willed woman who loved life and lived it to its fullest.
Due to the restrictions invoked by the COVID-19 Virus, the family will schedule a memorial service at a later date. Burial will be beside her husband in the Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, S.C.
Mrs. Lingle is survived by two daughters, Wendy Cavallone-Outz and her husband James of Lancaster and Pamela Lingle Conroy and her husband Jeremie of Rock Hill; a brother, James Joseph Bingham; four sisters, Jo Ann Dickerson and her husband Larry, Beverly Popwell, Virginia Burch and her husband Willie and Sandra Stanley and her husband Craig; and two grandchildren, Anna Marie Moore and Alexander O'Connor Moore.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Lingle was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kristen Alexandra Tinsley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Lingle.
Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.