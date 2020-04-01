Mrs. Marsha Lee Bingham Lingle, 73, of Lancaster, widow of Van Armstrong Lingle III, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 7, 1946, in Charlotte, a daughter of the late Joseph Guy Bingham and Edna Florence Rowell Bingham. Mrs. Lingle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. In her younger years she loved to garden. Mrs. Lingle enjoyed traveling, collecting and reading. She was a strong-willed woman who loved life and lived it to its fullest.
Due to the restrictions invoked by the COVID-19 Virus, the family will schedule a memorial service at a later date. Burial will be beside her husband in the Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, S.C.
Mrs. Lingle is survived by two daughters, Wendy Cavallone-Outz and her husband James of Lancaster and Pamela Lingle Conroy and her husband Jeremie of Rock Hill; a brother, James Joseph Bingham; four sisters, Jo Ann Dickerson and her husband Larry, Beverly Popwell, Virginia Burch and her husband Willie and Sandra Stanley and her husband Craig; and two grandchildren, Anna Marie Moore and Alexander O'Connor Moore.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Lingle was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kristen Alexandra Tinsley.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 1, 2020