Martha "Mot" Hill Coleman, 83, of 100 Resurrection Hill and wife of 62 years to Kenneth Leon "Lefty" Coleman, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at NHC of Clinton.

Born in Greenwood, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Aubrey O'Neil and Clara Taylor Hill. A 1954 graduate of Ware Shoals High School, she also graduated in 1957 from Greenville Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse, having worked for twenty-seven years with Dr. Kemper Lake, and retired after seventeen years with Newberry County Health Department. Mrs. Coleman was a member of First Baptist Church of Whitmire, where she was a choir member and taught Sunday School for twenty-five years. She was an avid Whitmire Wolverine and USC Gamecock fan.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Scott Coleman and wife Glinda of Chester and Stan Coleman and wife Vicki of Laurens; and grandchildren, Melody Jacks and husband Ross of Clinton and Anne Coleman and Laura Coleman, both of Chester.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Jeremy Coleman; and two sisters, Emily Hough and Norma Woods.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in First Baptist Church of Whitmire.

Pallbearers were Scott Coleman, Stan Coleman, Ross Jacks, Russ White, Johnny Alexander, Louie Alexander and Larry Evans.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Whitmire, P.O. Box 137, Whitmire, SC 29178.

The family would like to thank Angel Care, NHC of Clinton, Donna Elsmore, Martha Crase and Kathy Evans for their loving care of Mrs. Coleman.

