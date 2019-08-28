The funeral for Ms. Mary Ann "Ankie" Caldwell of 926 Belinda St. will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 30, at Rehoboth AME Zion Church. The Rev. Raymond Massey will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Ms. Caldwell, 55, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019