Ms. Mary Ann Caldwell (1964 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Ankie! Cuz, you will truly be missed. We would sit around..."
    - CANDACE BOYD
  • "We are sorry for your loss. May God strengthen you during..."
    - Terry Reid
  • "Sorry for your loss. May God continues to bless you."
    - Delores Crockett
  • "Sorry for your loss keep the family in my prayers and..."
    - jacquetta Knox
Service Information
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-385-2020
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Rehoboth AME Zion Church
Obituary
The funeral for Ms. Mary Ann "Ankie" Caldwell of 926 Belinda St. will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 30, at Rehoboth AME Zion Church. The Rev. Raymond Massey will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Ms. Caldwell, 55, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019
