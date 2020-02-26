The funeral for Mrs. Mary Catherine Hill Brown of 2634 Claras Court will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Old Wilson Baptist Church. The Rev. Lamont Coates will officiate and the Rev. Tristan Tensley will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Brown, 89, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 26, 2020