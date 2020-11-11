Mrs. Mary Hall Stephenson Connor, 99, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Justin Ford and Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating.
Mrs. Connor was born Jan. 21, 1921, in Chester County, S.C. and was the daughter of the late John J. Hall and Rose Cameron Hall. She was a 1938 graduate of Blackstock High School and retired in 1983 from Springs Industries Grace Sewing Room in Lancaster, S.C., where she worked in the sample department with over 34 years of service. She was a member of Lowrys Baptist Church for more than 70 years, where she was a member of the Fidelis Sunday School class and also president for many years. She was also a member of The Young at Heart Club and the SYAH group. She loved all of these and enjoyed attending them.
Mrs. Connor was the last survivor of her immediate family. She loved all her family very much and enjoyed them every day.
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Edgar B. Stephenson and Henry Connor; three sisters, her twin sister Marie Stephenson, Louise Hall and Margaret Carter; two brothers, John B. Hall and Glenn Hall; and a grandson, Scotty Stephenson.
She is survived by two sons, William Stephenson (Betty) and Johnny Stephenson (Kay); four daughters, Mary R. Millsaps (Alvin), Linda Ashley, Kay Hoag and Tammie Price; three stepchildren, Dexter Connor (Betty), Ervin Connor (Kathy) and Mary Jo Connor; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; and her great-niece who was also her caregiver, Barbara Hall Campbell.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Lowrys General Fund or to the SYAH Team, 3981 Armenia Road, Chester, SC 29706.
