The funeral for Mrs. Mary C. Lauderdale Craig of 140 Icon Lane will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Blackstock. The Rev. Timothy Mills will deliver the eulogy and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Craig, 78, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 11, 2020