The funeral for Mrs. Mary Craig Land of 1730 Aaron Burr Road will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Sandy River Baptist Church parking lot. The Rev. Keith Taylor will officiate and the Rev. Rogerlene Sanders will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Land, 63, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Prism Health Baptist in Columbia, S.C.

The family will receive friends at the home.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store