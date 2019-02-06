The funeral for Ms. Mary Katherine Howze of 5509 Howze Road in the Landsford community of Chester County will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 6, at King's Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Jimmy Alexander will officiate and burial will follow in Rock Hill Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Howze, 77, passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until the hour of service on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 6, 2019