Mary Louise Lathrop, age 78, of the Lowrys community passed away Feb. 17, 2019. She was born in Chester to the late John D. and Della Jordan Watts.
She is survived by her children, Warren Colie Lathrop (Dawn), Pauline Lindsey (Homer Dean Jr.) and Anthony Scott Lathrop, all of Chester; one brother, Sam W. Watts of Greenville, S.C.; three sisters, Della McCorkle of Lando, Margaret McWaters of Richburg and Joyce Hall of Lancaster; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Ms. Lathrop was preceded in death by her daughter, Luann Marie Lathrop; her brothers, Jourdan, Warren A. "Pappy," James G. "Jim," William "Bill" and Frank Watts; and one sister, Annie Mae Watts Drennan.
Ms. Lathrop retired from the Springsteen Plant of Springs Industries. After retiring from Springs she began a new career and continued her life of care and compassion for others as a nursing assistant at Chester County Nursing Facility, where she worked for another 12 years. She was a greeter for Pollard Funeral Home. Ms. Lathrop was a member of Union ARP Church in Richburg and was a former member of Chester First Church of the Nazarene, where she had been active in the bus ministry and taught Sunday school for many years.
Funeral services to honor the life of Ms. Lathrop will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Union ARP Church, 3594 Lancaster Hwy., Richburg, SC 29729. The family will receive friends in the church social hall prior to the service from 1 until 1:50 p.m. Bishop David Levister and Pastor Watson Gunnerson will speak. The burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
The family is at the home of Pauline Lindsey, 2330 Lowrys Hwy.
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 20, 2019