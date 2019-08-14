Mary Elizabeth Rawls Orr, 68, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Wilksburg Baptist Church with the Rev. Seth Johnson officiating. The interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Barron Funeral Home, 133 Wylie St., Chester.
Born Dec. 28, 1950, in Hartsville, S.C., Ms. Orr was the daughter of the late Thomas Toy Rawls and Mildred Clark Rawls. She was a graduate of Chester High School and attended York Technical College. She was employed as a legal secretary for Judge Brian Gibbons. She was a member of Wilksburg Baptist Church. Ms. Orr enjoyed gardening and working in her yard and also enjoyed supporting her grandchildren in the activities that were a part of their lives. She also loved traveling and spending time at the beach.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Hyatt (Keven) of Chester; three grandchildren, MaKenzie Hyatt of Pensacola, Fla., Garrison Hyatt and Sara Grace Hyatt, both of Chester; three brothers, Wayne Rawls (Pam) of Chester, Tommy Rawls (Dee) of Florence, S.C. and Terry Rawls of Richburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Wilksburg Baptist Church, 3137 Pinckney Road, Chester, SC 29706.
Published in The News & Reporter on Aug. 14, 2019