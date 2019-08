Mary Elizabeth Rawls Orr, 68, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Wilksburg Baptist Church with the Rev. Seth Johnson officiating. The interment will follow in the church cemetery.The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Barron Funeral Home, 133 Wylie St., Chester.Born Dec. 28, 1950, in Hartsville, S.C., Ms. Orr was the daughter of the late Thomas Toy Rawls and Mildred Clark Rawls. She was a graduate of Chester High School and attended York Technical College. She was employed as a legal secretary for Judge Brian Gibbons. She was a member of Wilksburg Baptist Church. Ms. Orr enjoyed gardening and working in her yard and also enjoyed supporting her grandchildren in the activities that were a part of their lives. She also loved traveling and spending time at the beach.She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Hyatt (Keven) of Chester; three grandchildren, MaKenzie Hyatt of Pensacola, Fla., Garrison Hyatt and Sara Grace Hyatt, both of Chester; three brothers, Wayne Rawls (Pam) of Chester, Tommy Rawls (Dee) of Florence, S.C. and Terry Rawls of Richburg; and several nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Wilksburg Baptist Church, 3137 Pinckney Road, Chester, SC 29706.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.