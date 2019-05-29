The funeral for Mrs. Mary E. Robinson of 1433 Firetower Road will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the chapel of King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Dr. Jelester Sanders will deliver the eulogy and burial will follow in Old Wilson Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Robinson, 94, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at her home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, with Eastern Star rites performed at 6 p.m. at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Published in The News & Reporter on May 29, 2019