The funeral for Mrs. Mary E. Thompson Walker-Shields of 4434 George Bridge Road will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Donnie Dye will officiate and burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park in Rock Hill.
Mrs. Walker-Shields, 68, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Mary Black Hospital in Spartanburg.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 23, 2019