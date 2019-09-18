Mrs. Mary Yvonne Hoyle Cooper McDill, 98, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Chester with Reverend Clay Waldrip officiating followed by a committal service at Evergreen Cemetery in Chester.
Born on July 20, 1921, Yvonne was a graduate of Chester High School and worked for Springs Industries until her retirement. A licensed cosmetologist, Yvonne was known to frequently style her friends' hair, and volunteered at the Chester County Hospital for over twenty years. Over the past several years, Mama Mac, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, enjoyed her time living at Chandler Place in Rock Hill, S.C. Most recently, she resided at Grand Strand Rehab and Nursing Center in Myrtle Beach, where the staff brightened and comforted her later days.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Cloud Hicklin McDill; her daughter, Vickie Lynn McDill; her daughter, Tracy Anne McDill Hamrick; and eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Marodith Anne Hamrick Elliott and her husband Clint Alan Elliott of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; her grandson, Roswell Edmund Hamrick III and his husband John Michael Pizzolato of Barryville, N.Y.; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 518, Chester, SC 29706.
