Graveside services for infant Mateo Ermias Cedeno, son of Pablo Cedeno and Yolanda Young, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Mt. Ararat AME Zion Church Cemetery in Richburg. The Rev. Lavenia Wynn will officiate and the Rev. Rosalind Wilson will deliver the eulogy.

Infant Cedeno, 10 months, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

The family will receive friends at 4520 Richburg Road, Richburg.

King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.



