1/
Mateo Ermias Cedeno
Graveside services for infant Mateo Ermias Cedeno, son of Pablo Cedeno and Yolanda Young, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Mt. Ararat AME Zion Church Cemetery in Richburg. The Rev. Lavenia Wynn will officiate and the Rev. Rosalind Wilson will deliver the eulogy.
Infant Cedeno, 10 months, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
The family will receive friends at 4520 Richburg Road, Richburg.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News & Reporter on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
JUL
8
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Ararat AME Zion Church Cemetery
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
