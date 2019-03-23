The funeral for Mrs. Mattie Mae Gore McCullen of 109 Bradley St. will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. L.L. Hancock will officiate and the Rev. James Hope will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. McCullen, 81, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at MUSC in Chester.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 23, 2019