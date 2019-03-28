The funeral for Mrs. Mattie Mae Gore McCullen of 109 Bradley St. was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. L.L. Hancock officiated and the Rev. James Hope delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mrs. McCullen, 81, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at MUSC in Chester.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Mar. 28, 2019