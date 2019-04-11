The funeral for Mr. Melvin Cleveland "Buck" Simpson of 4542 Richburg Road will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Mt. Nebo AME Zion Church. The Rev. Brandon Ingram will officiate and the Rev. Jeffery Stroud will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Simpson, 55, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 10, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Apr. 11, 2019