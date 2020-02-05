Mr. Michael Roger Jordan, age 46, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Atrium Health-Main.
He was born Feb. 15, 1973, in Lancaster, S.C., a son of Mickey Roger Jordan and Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Rutledge Smith and the husband of Lori Helms Jordan. Michael was employed as a Welder and he also enjoyed doing small engine repair on the side. He loved hunting, fishing and riding his Harley. Michael's heart was his grandson, Zander Case Jordan, and he enjoyed every minute he could spend with him. Michael was a member of Frontline Biker Church.
Michael is survived by his wife, Lori Jordan; his father, Mickey Jordan (Pansy); his mother, Beth Smith (Larry); four sons, Brice Michael Jordan (fiancée Jacqueline Latislaw), Blake Jordan (fiancée Hanna Massey), Nicholas "Nick" Harper and Chaney Harper; a daughter, Angel Nobles (Hunter); a grandson, Zander Case Jordan; four brothers, William Elliott Jordan, Larry Dale Smith Jr. (Charity), Matthew Earl Hunter (Adrianne) and Brandon Craig Hunter (Emily); a sister, Mandi Smith (Tony Wright); his maternal grandmother, Mary Ellen Rutledge; eight nephews, Joel Ryan Jordan, Brantson Isaiah Jordan, Cameron Elliott Jordan, Dalen Trout, Jacob Gray Macomber, Whitley Levi Smith, Tucker Earl Hunter and Holden Jackson Hunter; three nieces, Brittany Elizabeth Jordan (fiancée Mitchell Montgomery), Faith Leann Smith and Madison Marie Macomber; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William Horace Jordan and Rachel Lynn Jordan; and his maternal grandfather, Maxwell "Max" Elliott Rutledge.
The Celebration of Life Service for Michael will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at The Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home officiated by Preacher Cotton Pate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Frontline Biker Church, 7728 Hwy. 341, Kershaw, SC 29067; or Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2094, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 5, 2020