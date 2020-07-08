Mr. Michael Steven Ritchie, 72, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Providence Health in Columbia, S.C.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Chester Memorial Gardens with Rev. Clint Davis officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
Mr. Ritchie was born Nov. 15, 1947, in Chester County, S.C. and was a son of the late Robert Brown Ritchie and Mildred Parker Ritchie. He was a 1965 graduate of Chester High School and a graduate of Spartanburg Methodist College and attended Georgia Southern State in Statesboro, Ga. He was owner/operator of Piedmont Auto Parts, NAPA. Mr. Ritchie was an avid Clemson Fan and loyal sponsor to IPTAY. He was a charter member of Coach Road Hunting Club and a cattle farmer. Mike was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law. Mr. Ritchie was a member of Chester ARP Church.
He is survived by his wife of over 45 years, Emilie Deaton Ritchie; three children, Susanne Ritchie Willard (Anthony) of Rock Hill, S.C., Melissa Ritchie Herring (Brad) of Cary, N.C. and Robert Michael Ritchie of Chester, S.C.; three grandchildren, Ellis Tate Herring and Anna Todd Herring, both of Cary, N.C., and Kathryn Emilia Willard of Rock Hill, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shelia Ritchie Stowe.
Memorials may be made to Chester ARP Church Missions, P.O. Box 174, Chester, SC 29706.
Online condolence may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.