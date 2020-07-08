1/1
Mr. Michael Steven Ritchie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Michael Steven Ritchie, 72, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Providence Health in Columbia, S.C.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Chester Memorial Gardens with Rev. Clint Davis officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
Mr. Ritchie was born Nov. 15, 1947, in Chester County, S.C. and was a son of the late Robert Brown Ritchie and Mildred Parker Ritchie. He was a 1965 graduate of Chester High School and a graduate of Spartanburg Methodist College and attended Georgia Southern State in Statesboro, Ga. He was owner/operator of Piedmont Auto Parts, NAPA. Mr. Ritchie was an avid Clemson Fan and loyal sponsor to IPTAY. He was a charter member of Coach Road Hunting Club and a cattle farmer. Mike was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law. Mr. Ritchie was a member of Chester ARP Church.
He is survived by his wife of over 45 years, Emilie Deaton Ritchie; three children, Susanne Ritchie Willard (Anthony) of Rock Hill, S.C., Melissa Ritchie Herring (Brad) of Cary, N.C. and Robert Michael Ritchie of Chester, S.C.; three grandchildren, Ellis Tate Herring and Anna Todd Herring, both of Cary, N.C., and Kathryn Emilia Willard of Rock Hill, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shelia Ritchie Stowe.
Memorials may be made to Chester ARP Church Missions, P.O. Box 174, Chester, SC 29706.
Online condolence may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Reporter on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
Chester Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Chester Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barron Funeral Home
133 Wylie Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2119
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 7, 2020
We are completely heart broken to hear of Mike's passing. He wasn't just our customer, he was a true friend. A wonderful man. We will miss his laughter, his jokes, and even his orneriness. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family today and for the days ahead.
Eric & Linda Benton
Friend
July 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mike's passing. I have enjoyed working along side him for the past few years! I always looked forward to hearing his stories while visiting with him in his office. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.
Dwayne Baxley NAPA T&E Manager
Friend
July 6, 2020
Mike was a wonderful man, with a great family. We love all of you and are here if you need anything.
Gary, Kat, and Emmett Hunnicutt
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved