Mrs. Mildred Lee A. Allen, 97, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020, with her family by her side, at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, Rock Hill.

Private graveside service for immediate family only will be held at Mount Holly United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Philip Chandler officiating. Mildred will be laid to rest beside her dear husband of 51 years, Howard, and near her parents, sister and grandparents. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Fall for Mildred's family and friends.

A native of York County, Mildred was born March 10, 1923, to the late Sidney E. Allen and the late Esther M. Blanks Allen. She was the widow of Howard Lee Allen.

Mildred was a child of the Great Depression and a graduate of Rock Hill High School. In 1944, she married the love of her life, Howard Lee Allen. Mildred traveled the country as a proud Navy wife during Howard's 26-year naval career. As members of the Greatest Generation, they proudly served in World War II and the Korean War. At the completion of his naval career, the family retired in York County, S.C. Mildred became an active member of Adnah United Methodist Church, where she served as a Girl Scout leader and Sunday School teacher. In the early 80's, Mildred and Howard purchased a cattle farm in the Rodman community in Chester, S.C. Here Mildred became active in the community. As a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, she raised money for a new sanctuary, picnic shelter, sang in the choir, filled Samaritan's Purse boxes for children overseas, volunteered in the soup kitchen, along with the Salkehatchie Program, and participated in the Bible School summer programs. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and Chairperson of the Cheer Committee. Mildred enjoyed tutoring at the Lewisville Elementary School and was the manager of the Rodman voting precinct for many years. She will be remembered not only as a community leader but also as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed cooking, gardening and her many friends.

Mildred is survived by her daughters, Gloria A. Kellerhals and her husband, Thomas M. Kellerhals, of Rodman and Julie A. Yazel and her husband, Paul B. Yazel, of West Union, S.C. Mildred was blessed with five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; her three grandsons, Lee Howard (Jennifer) Mewshaw; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Zackery and Allison Mewshaw of Cary, N.C.; Jeffrey Allen (Andrea) Yazel; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Daxtyn Yazel of Lexington, S.C., and Matthew Thomas Yazel of West Union, S.C.; her two granddaughters, Dr. Beth A. (Dr. Josh) Cochrane; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Gage and Kane Cochrane of Boise, Idaho and Christina A. (Michael) Morley; her great-grandsons, Colson and Connor Morley of Castle Pines, Colo.; her sister, Evelyn A. McLin of Fort Mill; who was a special blessing to Mildred in the last few years. The two enjoyed laughter and treasured time together twice weekly at White Oak Manor in Rock Hill.

Mildred was proceeded in death by her brothers, Raymond E. Allen of Rock Hill and Frank E. Allen of Abbeville; and her sister, Christine A. Dudley of Rock Hill.

Memorials may be made to the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.

