Mrs. Mildred Dawkins
1925 - 2020
Mrs. Mildred Frances Dickey Dawkins, 95, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Chester Memorial Gardens with Rev. Clay Waldrip officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.
Mrs. Dawkins was born March 15, 1925, in Chester, S.C. and was a daughter of the late Samuel Edgar Dickey and Kate Allen Dickey. She was a graduate of Chester High School and retired from J&W Industries as a seamstress. Mrs. Dawkins was a member of First Baptist Church of Chester, where she was a former Sunday School teacher. She was also a Senior Companion with Chester Senior Services.
She is survived by one daughter, Melody Moseley (Rick) of Chester; six grandchildren, Lee, Eric, Amy, Misti, Chris and Pam; fourteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Dawkins was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Calvin Dawkins; two daughters, Cheryl Clack and Debra Ray; and a granddaughter, Shawn Bushoviski.
Memorials may be made to Friends of the Animals, P.O. Box 58, Chester, SC 29706.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.

Published in The News & Reporter on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
Chester Memorial Gardens
DEC
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Chester Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Barron Funeral Home
133 Wylie Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2119
