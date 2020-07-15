Mrs. Minnie Ethel Jackson Neely, 81, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Greenlawn Cemetery with the Rev. John David Wilson officiating.
Mrs. Neely was born Nov. 24, 1938, in Lancaster County, S.C. and was a daughter of the late Norman Jackson and Linnie Knight Jackson. She was a graduate of Great Falls High School and was formerly employed with Cinderella Knitting Mill and J.P. Stevens.
She is survived by three sons, James Neely Jr., Norman Neely and Steve Neely, all of Great Falls; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and one sister, Susan Jackson Carter of Conway, S.C.
Mrs. Neely was preceded in death by her husband, James Neely; a son, Danny Neely; grandson, Norman Neely Jr.; two sisters, Mary J. Ramsey and Norma J. Hyatt; and two brothers, John B. Jackson and Bobby Jackson.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Shriners of Great Falls, P.O. Box 367, Great Falls, SC 29055.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.dantzlerbakerfuneralhome.com.