Mitchell "Lee" Griffin, 53, passed away in Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Lee was born on Jan. 20, 1966, in Huntersville, N.C. to Mitchell and the late Paulette Griffin.
Lee is survived by his wife, Jayne Griffin; his children, Alex Smith and his children from his first marriage, Joey Griffin, Christina Clary and Magan Griffin; his father, Mitchell Griffin, and stepmother, Pat Griffin; his sisters, Kimberly Camp, Tina Oliver and Connie Chewning; 13 grandchildren; and his first wife, Melissa "Missy" Fraiser.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 16, 2019