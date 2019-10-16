Nancy Janet Phillips Clarke, 75, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at CMC Main in Charlotte, N.C.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Armenia United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Burgess officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service Sunday, Oct. 20, in the social hall of the church. Interment will be private.
Ms. Clarke was born Nov. 7, 1943, in Chester and was a daughter of the late Thomas Bryan Phillips and Margaret Lathan Phillips. She was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and Winthrop College and was retired from AT&T as a collections trainer. She was a member of Roswell United Methodist Church in Roswell, Ga. Ms. Clarke was also a member of the Eastern Star and a volunteer for the police department.
She is survived by a sister, Barbara Adams (Frank) of Chester; one niece, Kim Taylor (Jerry) of Lugoff; one nephew, Frank Adams Jr. (Tracy) of Ridgeland; two great-nieces, Laurel Taylor of Lugoff and Christine Adams (Andrew) of Beaufort; a great-nephew, Jerry Adams (Samantha) of Chapin; a great-great-niece, Chey Ann Adams of Chapin; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be made to Armenia UMC, 2840 Armenia Road, Chester, SC 29706; or to Roswell UMC, 814 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Reporter on Oct. 16, 2019